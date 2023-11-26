Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 26 November |
The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe
91-year-old ice skater’s vital message for us all

91-year-old skater on ice

theadultskater | Instagram | Altered by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/26/23

The veteran from Montreal shows off his impressive skills while proving a very important life lesson for all.

An elderly gentleman in Montréal, Canada, is showing the world that age really is just a number.

In a video shared on Instagram, the nonagenarian glides across the skating rink with one leg in the air, as he holds onto his foot. Now, many of us several decades younger are not capable of achieving such a graceful move. But there is no stopping the 91-year-old.

According to the post, the sporting senior was previously in the navy. Now he stretches twice a week and also loves to get out there on the ice rink.

If you take a look at the video you’ll see that the slightly rebellious skater doesn’t like to wear any protective equipment as he feels it restricts him. His ability to just get out there and enjoy his passion at such an old age might have something to do with the advice he shared with @theadultskater.

If you can’t do it, you’re either not physically able to do it yet, or you’re afraid. Which one is it?”

This simple message reminds us that sometimes we do have to take risks in life, even when it makes us feel uncomfortable. And it also gives us an important piece of wisdom, to not actually give up if we want to succeed in something that doesn’t come easily to us.

(Just a little piece of advice, if you do want to get out on the ice rink, please keep safe and wear protective gear, especially for the beginners out there!)

