91-year-old ice skater’s vital message for us all

The veteran from Montreal shows off his impressive skills while proving a very important life lesson for all.

An elderly gentleman in Montréal, Canada, is showing the world that age really is just a number.

In a video shared on Instagram, the nonagenarian glides across the skating rink with one leg in the air, as he holds onto his foot. Now, many of us several decades younger are not capable of achieving such a graceful move. But there is no stopping the 91-year-old.

According to the post, the sporting senior was previously in the navy. Now he stretches twice a week and also loves to get out there on the ice rink.

If you take a look at the video you’ll see that the slightly rebellious skater doesn’t like to wear any protective equipment as he feels it restricts him. His ability to just get out there and enjoy his passion at such an old age might have something to do with the advice he shared with @theadultskater.