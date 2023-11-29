Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 29 November
Saint of the Day: Our Lady of Beauraing
Watch these nuns share the joy of Thanksgiving

Carmelite nuns celebrating Thanksgiving

Instagram / carmelitesistersocd

Carmelite sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus of Los Angels having fun in the kitchen while preparing Thanksgiving dinner

Kevin Tanguy - published on 11/29/23

The playful videos shared on Instagram this year by the religious sisters of two communities in the United States — wearing full habit — will warm your heart.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that brings all Americans together, including the country’s religious communities. On their Instagram account with almost 35,000 followers, the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco posted a video that immerses us into their daily lives, full of moments of joy. In it, we see sisters praying, celebrating birthdays, experiencing moments of faith, and even doing pull-ups and playing sports. “Everything fades away, but not our gratitude,” reads the accompanying post, echoing the words of St. John Bosco

“Among the many blessings that we cannot even count,” the post’s text goes on to say, “we’re so grateful for the gift of life, health, community, family, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and the young!”

These words echo the first reading at Mass for Thanksgiving in the United States:

And now bless the God of all,
who everywhere works great wonders,
who fosters our growth from birth,
and deals with us according to his mercy.
May he give us gladness of heart,
and may there be peace in our days
in Israel, as in the days of old.
May he entrust to us his mercy,
and may he deliver us in our days!

Sir 50:22-24
In a similar vein, the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles shared their Thanksgiving dinner preparations with their 50,000 subscribers. In a quirky, good-natured atmosphere, the sisters sway to the music as they prepare the meal. It’s a wonderful moment of relaxation and family spirit. 

Radiant faith 

In these videos, the sisters bear witness to the dynamism of their congregations. The Salesian Sisters are present in 97 countries, with 11,200 members. In North America, they have two provinces, the Eastern and Western. The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco of the St. Joseph (Eastern) Province currently have 16 convents in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, Surrey British Columbia, Montreal, Cornwall, and Toronto.

Jesus and young people, especially the poor and most at risk, are at the heart of their mission. Through schools, camps, retreats, catechesis, and parish ministries, the sisters aim to foster education and evangelization of young people. 

The Carmelite Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Los Angeles live by four fundamental values: being joyful, authentic, totally given, and having a family spirit. “Being joyful: delighting in life as it is. Authentic: possessing and expressing our genuine selves. Totally-Given: trusting in Divine Providence and abiding in His will. Family Spirit: Sister among sisters giving and receiving love,” the order’s website explains.

