Watch these nuns share the joy of Thanksgiving

The playful videos shared on Instagram this year by the religious sisters of two communities in the United States — wearing full habit — will warm your heart.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that brings all Americans together, including the country’s religious communities. On their Instagram account with almost 35,000 followers, the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco posted a video that immerses us into their daily lives, full of moments of joy. In it, we see sisters praying, celebrating birthdays, experiencing moments of faith, and even doing pull-ups and playing sports. “Everything fades away, but not our gratitude,” reads the accompanying post, echoing the words of St. John Bosco.

“Among the many blessings that we cannot even count,” the post’s text goes on to say, “we’re so grateful for the gift of life, health, community, family, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and the young!”

These words echo the first reading at Mass for Thanksgiving in the United States: