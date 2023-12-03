Let's not get distracted by "so many pointless things," Pope Francis encouraged, as the Church begins Advent.

Pope Francis is still suffering from a bronchial infection so he had his Angelus address and appeals read by Bishop Paolo Braida, an official at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

The Pope’s mediation included a call to “prepare the house of the heart with care, so that it is orderly and hospitable,” as the Church begins the season of preparation for Christmas with Advent.

The Lord is our light and it is good to dispose the heart to welcome him with prayer and to host him with charity, the two preparations that, so to speak, make him comfortable. In this regard, the story goes that St. Martin of Tours, a man of prayer, after giving half of his cloak to a poor man, dreamed of Jesus clad in that very part of the cloak he had given. Here is a good program for Advent: To encounter Jesus coming in every brother and sister who needs us and to share with them what we can: listening, time, concrete assistance.

Eager for Him

The Holy Father offered some concrete advice for how to prepare our hearts for Jesus, listing five steps to take: “approaching His forgiveness, His Word, His Table, finding space for prayer, welcoming those in need.”

Let us cultivate His expectation without letting ourselves be distracted by so many pointless things, and without complaining all the time, but keeping our hearts alert, that is, eager for Him, awake and ready, impatient to meet Him.

“May the Virgin Mary, woman of expectation, help us to receive her coming Son,” he concluded.