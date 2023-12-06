Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 06 December |
Saint of the Day: St. Nicholas of Myra
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why St. Ambrose’s feast day is celebrated on December 7

AMBROSE

Anthonis_van_Dyck_-PD

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/06/23

St. Ambrose died on Good Friday, April 4, but the Church honors him on December 7.

In most cases, when a saint is recognized in the Catholic Church, their feast day is assigned to the day of their death. This day would technically be the anniversary of their entrance into Heaven.

It would be their “heavenly birthday.”

In the case of St. Ambrose, he died on Good Friday, April 4, 397, but the Church does not honor him on April 4.

Why is that?

As with St. John Paul II, who died on April 2, the Church decided to move both saints outside of the Lenten season, as it would impede a proper celebration of their life.

April 4 is frequently during Holy Week and a feast for St. Ambrose would be superseded.

What’s unique is that the Church decided to move St. Ambrose’s feast to December 7, which is the anniversary of his consecration as bishop.

He was popularly elected to be a bishop and had to be baptized before the ordination, as the Catholic Encyclopedia details:

Proceeding to the basilica in which the disunited clergy and people were assembled, [St. Ambrose] began a conciliatory discourse in the interest of peace and moderation, but was interrupted by a voice (according to Paulinus, the voice of an infant) crying, “Ambrose, Bishop.” The cry was instantly repeated by the entire assembly, and Ambrose, to his surprise and dismay, was unanimously pronounced elected. The saint finally acquiesced, received baptism at the hands of a Catholic bishop, and eight days later, December 7, 374, the day on which East and West annually honor his memory, after the necessary preliminary degrees was consecrated bishop.

St. Ambrose’s feast day is unique in this regard and recalls his remarkable episcopal ministry.

Young women in white sweaters
Read more:St. Ambrose’s powerful words about friendship
Tags:
Saints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.