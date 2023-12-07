Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 07 December |
Saint of the Day: St. Ambrose of Milan
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why St. Rita is an Advent saint (Video)

Aleteia - published on 12/07/23

Just as the shepherds hoped for the messiah and were led to Him, St. Rita can teach us unwavering trust and hope in God. 

St. Rita is said to be the saint of desperate situations. That is because she is the saint who teaches us hope. As we prepare to relive the great dawn of new hope and the birth of the Savior of mankind at Christmas, we can discover how St. Rita is a sure help in times of need, and can teach us to have more hope and trust in God. 

Just as the shepherds hoped for the messiah and were led to Him, so Saint Rita can teach us unwavering trust and hope in God. 

Click here, and discover more by joining a novena and prepare Christmas with St. Rita on hozana.org. In good times and difficult times, Saint Rita is there for us!

BRAZIL
Read more:The inspiring story behind the world’s largest shrine to St. Rita of Cascia
Tags:
Saints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.