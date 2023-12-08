Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 08 December |
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope takes 9yo’s idea, establishes World Children’s Day

Pope Francis meets with faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - published on 12/08/23

Idea proposed by 9-year-old Alessandro, who suggested it to the Pope in a podcast broadcast last July shortly before World Youth Day in Lisbon. “I like it very much,” the Pope replied.

After leading the midday Angelus on December 8, 2023, Pope Francis announced the first World Children’s Day. The event will be held in Rome on May 25 and 26, 2024, and will have the theme: “Like Jesus, we want to put children at the center and take care of them.”

“What type of world do we want to transmit to the children who are growing up?” the day invites us to ask, the Pope said.

World Children’s Day will be organized by the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The event is expected to bring “thousands of boys and girls from all over the world to flock to Rome,” says the official Vatican News portal. It finds its origin in the request of little Alessandro, 9 years old, who suggested this idea to the Pope in a podcast broadcast last July shortly before World Youth Day in Lisbon. “I like it very much,” the Pope replied.

World Children’s Day had a recent dress rehearsal with the arrival, on November 6, of 7,500 children from five continents to the Vatican to greet the Pope.

“A great meeting of music and testimonies which is a prelude to what will be the next edition in Rome,” says Vatican News.

Pope Francis also launched, in 2021, a World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, the third edition of which took place on July 23, 2023.

Pope Francis attends a meeting with children from all over the world
Read more:Pope Francis has tender meeting with 7,000 children (Photos)
Tags:
Pope FrancisWorld Children's Day
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.