Saturday 09 December
Saint of the Day: St. Juan Diego
The stunning testimony of community Christmas spirit

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/09/23

Neighbors gathered to ensure that 88-year-old Gene finally had his dream Christmas tree after waiting 40 years.

Forty years ago, Gene, a resident of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, planted a tree that his son had brought home from school on Arbor Day. Now, four decades later, the tree has thrived and has become an impressive evergreen standing a huge 40 feet tall.

The only issue is, the tree is too big for its now 88-year-old owner to cover in the Christmas lights he’d always dreamed of having — and at such a height, the cost of the lights would be exorbitant for the senior, too.

However, with the festive season in mind, the local community joined Gene’s family to cover the tree in lights that had been donated for the cause.

The result is not only a beautiful tree for the senior to enjoy, but a testimony of what wonderful things we can achieve when we come together for the good of others.

The whole event was shared by the local Mentor-on-the-Lake police department, whose Sgt. Daubenmire shared how Gene “was overwhelmed with emotion when seeing the tree lit for the first time,” according to Knop News2.

