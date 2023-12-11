Pray this beautiful Memorare to Our Lady of Guadalupe

This Memorare is a an adaptation of the traditional prayer, calling upon the aid of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

For many centuries Catholics have prayed the Memorare prayer, often attributed to St. Bernard of Clairvaux.

In recent years, various adaptations have been popular, such as the following Memorare to Our Lady of Guadalupe:

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary of Guadalupe, that in thy celestial apparitions on

the mount of Tepeyac, thou didst promise to show thy compassion and pity towards all who,

loving and trusting thee, seek thy help and call upon thee in their necessities and afflictions.

Thou didst promise to hearken to our supplications, to dry our tears and to give us

consolation and relief. Never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored

thy help, or sought thy intercession, either for the common welfare, or in personal anxieties,

was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, we fly unto thee, O Mary, ever Virgin Mother of the True God!

Though grieving under the weight of our sins, we come to prostrate ourselves in thy august

presence; certain that thou wilt deign to fulfill thy merciful promises. We are full of hope that, standing beneath thy shadow and protection, nothing will trouble or afflict us, nor need we fear illness, or misfortune, or any other sorrow. Thou hast decided to remain with us through thy admirable image, thou who art our Mother,

our health and our life. Placing ourselves beneath thy maternal gaze and having recourse to

thee in all our necessities we need do nothing more. O Holy Mother of God, despise not our

petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer us. [Here mention your petition.] 5 Hail

Marys.

This prayer is an extended form of the traditional Memorare, while also retaining some of the original language.

It is a beautiful way to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and to invoke her heanvely aid.