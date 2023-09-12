Devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe exists on both sides of the Atlantic, with the same name but different images. Now they are "sister shrines."
The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tepeyac, Mexico, has a new image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It’s Our Lady of Guadalupe of Extremadura (Spain), whose image was delivered to the Shrine of Tepeyac this September 3 as part of a “sister shrine” agreement made between the two Guadalupan sanctuaries last February.
This agreement means that both Mexico and Spain will have an image of both advocations so that both nations may pray equally for the Mexican and Spanish people.
In addition, the shrine in Mexico will now solemnly celebrate the feast of the Our Lady of Guadalupe of Extremadura (September 6), and in Spain, they will celebrate December 12, the feast of the Mexican apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe.