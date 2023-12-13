Here’s how the Pope prayed before his ordination

I believe I want to love much. ... I believe in God’s patience, which is welcoming and good like a summer night.

December 13 is the anniversary of Pope Francis’ priestly ordination. On December 13, 1969, just four days before his 33rd birthday, he was ordained a priest.

Here is the prayer-dialogue written by Jorge Mario Bergoglio shortly before being ordained to the priesthood (as reported by the Italian Catholic publication Avvenire).

In this short list of “beliefs,” we see the future Pope grappling with the experience of his own weakness, but also the goodness of God, and the accompanying love of Mary — themes that, although deepened and transformed, continue to accompany him today.

Here is an Aleteia translation of the prayer (from Italian; the original is presumably Spanish).

