Cardinal Eduardo Pironio was beatified on December 16 in Argentina: "a humble and zealous pastor, a witness of hope, defender of the poor"

After praying the midday Angelus on December 17, Pope Francis noted that in his homeland on Saturday, Cardinal Eduardo Pironio was beatified.

He said:

Yesterday in the Shrine of Our Lady of Luján in Argentina, Cardinal Eduardo Pironio was beatified, a humble and zealous pastor, a witness of hope, defender of the poor. He collaborated with St. John Paul II in the promotion of lay people and World Youth Day. May his example help us to be a Church that goes out, that accompanies everyone on their way, especially the weakest. A round of applause for the new Blessed!

