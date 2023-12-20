Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Dominic of Silos
Italian mother and visionary recognized for heroic virtues

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/20/23

Francesca Lancellotti, an Italian wife and mother, has been declared venerable by the Vatican.

The Vatican recently released a list of individuals that are on the road to canonization. Among them was Francesca Lancellotti, an Italian wife and mother.

Lancellotti was born on July 7, 1917 and led a devout prayer life at an early age. She even wanted to enter religious life, but her father wanted her to get married instead.

She consented to her father’s wishes and married Faustino Zotta on October 10, 1938. They had two children together.

Lancellotti then opened a small business with her husband that sold tobacco, liqueurs and groceries. She continued to maintain her spiritual life and reportedly had a private revelation in July 1956.

This event caused them to move to Rome, where her house became, according to VaticanNews, “a center of refuge for the needy and for those who asked for spiritual and material help.

The Vatican biography explains that she lived a simple yet profound spiritual life:

The Venerable Servant of God lived a concrete faith and simplicity. Her life was studded with charisms and mystical gifts that she lived in hiding…She lived an austere existence; she was humble, prudent and endowed with a deep sense of poverty that made her credible and living witness of the Gospel values. For this reason, she attracted the attention of many people who sought comfort from her. She noticed the needs of others and loved to take care of people who helped spiritually and materially with great generosity.

Lancellotti died in 2008 and her reputation of holiness was recognized by many in Italy.

