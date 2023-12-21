Prayer to follow Mary’s footsteps to Bethlehem

As the celebration of Christmas swiftly approaches, follow Mary in those final days before Jesus' birth.

Advent is a joyous time of expectation, waiting patiently for the coming of our savior, Jesus Christ.

One way to heighten our anticipation is to visualize Mary’s final journey into Bethlehem, following her closely, watching her every move.

Dom Prosper Guéranger in his Liturgical Year provides for us the following prayer that looks to Mary in these last few days of Advent, eagerly awaiting the birth of Jesus: