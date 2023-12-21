Prayer to follow Mary’s footsteps to Bethlehem

Advent is a joyous time of expectation, waiting patiently for the coming of our savior, Jesus Christ.
One way to heighten our anticipation is to visualize Mary’s final journey into Bethlehem, following her closely, watching her every move.
Dom Prosper Guéranger in his Liturgical Year provides for us the following prayer that looks to Mary in these last few days of Advent, eagerly awaiting the birth of Jesus:
Dearest Jesus, who thus traversest the world, thou hast created and who does not force the homage of thy creatures, we wish to keep near thee during the rest of this thy journey, we kiss the footsteps of Her that carries thee in her womb, we will not leave thee until we arrive together with thee at Bethlehem, that House of Bread, where at last our eyes will see thee: O splendor of eternal light, our Lord and our God.