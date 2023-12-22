We had worried that the pandemic had put an end to large scale flashmob performances, but the spirit is still strong in Kansas City. A recent impromptu gathering of Christmas carolers at a Kansas Walmart is making the rounds on social media, spreading cheer among internet users just as it did for Chistmas shoppers.
Flashmob singing Christmas carol in Walmart goes viral
FOX4 News Kansas City | Fair Use via YouTube
J-P Mauro - published on 12/22/23
Support Aleteia!
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?
Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.
Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!
Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.
Support Aleteia with a gift today!
Daily prayer
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.