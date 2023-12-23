Pope Francis mourns victims in Prague school shooting

His Holiness invokes divine strength and consolation upon their grieving families and friends ...

Pope Francis sent an English-language message to the Czech Republic, signed by the Secretary of State, after Thursday’s mass shooting at Charles University.

The message assured the Pope’s “spiritual closeness to all affected.”

Entrusting those who have died to the loving mercy of Almighty God, His Holiness invokes divine strength and consolation upon their grieving families and friends, and he assures the nation of his prayers at this difficult time.

The tragedy was the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting in peacetime, and its first school shooting.

The shooter, himself a student, killed 14 people and also died. Another 25 people were injured.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said “this Christmas will be unimaginably sad.”

According to the World Factbook, about 7% of the population identifies as Catholic. Almost half claim no religious affiliation.