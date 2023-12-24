Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 24 December
Saint of the Day: St. Adela of Pfalzel
3 Things dads should avoid during their Christmas time off

Pai e filho rezando o terço

Aquarius Studio | Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 12/24/23

As dads enjoy their time off during Christmas, adopting a Catholic perspective means prioritizing spiritual values over materialism, practicing moderation, and cultivating meaningful traditions.

Christmas is a joyous time for many. But, for Catholics, its significance is unique. As dads take time off during this festive season, it’s important to approach the holidays with mindfulness and an awareness of the spiritual aspects associated with the celebration. Here are three things that dads should avoid during their Christmas break.

Excessive materialism

Christmas often tempts people to indulge in excessive materialism, focusing more on the quantity and cost of gifts than on the true spirit of giving. Fathers should avoid promoting an environment where material possessions overshadow the spiritual essence of Christmas. Instead, prioritize moments of connection, reflection, and gratitude. Engaging in acts of charity and emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community are consistent with Catholic principles of selflessness.

Overindulgence and gluttony

In the midst of festivities and bountiful treats, fathers should avoid succumbing to the pitfalls of overindulgence and gluttony. The Catholic faith encourages moderation and self-discipline, and this applies to holiday celebrations as well. While enjoying the festivities, fathers can set an example by stressing the importance of enjoying the joy of the season without indulging in excessive consumption. Encouraging family prayers before meals can also reinforce the spiritual aspect of nourishment and gratitude.

Neglecting spiritual traditions

Amid the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations, fathers should be careful not to neglect the spiritual traditions that define the season for Catholics. Attending Mass with the family, participating in seasonal reflections, and incorporating prayer into daily routines are essential components of a Catholic Christmas. Rather than getting caught up in the secular aspects of the holiday, dads can use their time off to strengthen the spiritual bond within the family.

As dads enjoy their time off during Christmas, adopting a Catholic perspective means prioritizing spiritual values over materialism, practicing moderation, and cultivating meaningful traditions. By avoiding these pitfalls, dads can ensure a Christmas filled with the joy, love, and spiritual significance that the season holds for Catholic families.

