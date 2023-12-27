Pope Francis begins a new cycle of catechesis on virtues and vices, offering a reflection on just what happened in Eden.

Pope Francis began this December 27 a new cycle of catechesis for the general audiences held each Wednesday with pilgrims who are in Rome. He announced that he is taking up the theme of “vices and virtues.”

The Pope began with an analysis of what is communicated by the story of Eden.

A character appears who will be the symbol of temptation: the serpent, this character who seduces. The snake is an insidious animal: it moves slowly, slithering along the ground, and sometimes you do not even notice its presence – it is silent – because it manages to camouflage itself well in its environment, and above all, this is dangerous.

Throughout his 10 years of pontificate, the Pope has often spoken about Satan. In this audience, he noted how the devil, represented by the snake, “shows that it is also a refined dialectician.”

It begins as one does with wicked gossip, with a malicious question. He says, “Did God say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree of the garden?’” (Gen 3:1). The phrase is false: in reality, God offered man and woman all the fruits of the garden, apart from those of a specific tree: the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

The Holy Father explained what this prohibition was really about. It was “not intended to forbid man the use of reason, as is sometimes misinterpreted.”

Instead, it was there “as if to say: recognize your limit, do not feel you are the master of everything, because pride is the beginning of all evil.”

And so, the story tells us that God establishes the progenitors as lords and guardians of creation, but wants to preserve them from the presumption of omnipotence, of making themselves masters of good and evil, which is a temptation – a bad temptation, even now. This is the most dangerous pitfall for the human heart.

“As we know, Adam and Eve do not manage to resist the temptation of the serpent,” the Pope said.

The idea of a God who is not so good, who wanted to keep them in subjection, who wanted to keep them in his submission, insinuated itself into their minds: hence the collapse of everything.

Pope Francis explained that Scripture is thus explaining that evil doesn’t start with an act, but “much earlier.” It starts “when one begins to fantasize about it, to nurse it in the imagination, [in] thoughts, and ends up being ensnared by its enticements.“

This is what happened with Cain and Abel as well. The murder began “with the grudge that Cain wickedly held, turning it into a monster within him. In this case too, God’s recommendations are worthless,” the Pope said