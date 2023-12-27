Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 27 December
Saint of the Day: St. John the Apostle
Pope: There’s new hope, even if evil seems overwhelming

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/27/23

Don't forget, and repeat it over and over: The power of love will overcome the power of evil

“Evil sometimes seems overwhelming,” Pope Francis admitted at the general audience of December 27.

But, he said, addressing various language groups, “Through the birth of His Son, God has given us new hope: In the end, the power of love will overcome the power of evil.”

The Holy Father invited us to spread God’s love and “thus illuminate the darkness of our days.”

He also suggested calling on the intercession of St. Joseph, guardian of Jesus and Mary, “so that he teaches us to take care of our hearts, and be attentive to what could distance us from the Lord.”

Pope Francis
