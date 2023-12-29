Budget-friendly Christmas season activities for dads and kids

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in the material aspects of Christmas. But the true spirit of the season lies in the meaning you bring to the moments you share with your loved ones.

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in the material aspects of Christmas. Gift-giving, for example, can easily become a shopping extravaganza. But as a Catholic dad, you know that the true spirit of the season lies in the meaning you bring to the moments you share with your loved ones. Here are three heartwarming and budget-friendly activities that will help you and your children create lasting memories in these days of Christmas.

Family Nativity scene craft

Gather your little ones around the table, get creative, and recreate the Nativity scene. Use materials you have around the house – paper, cardboard, old fabric scraps, etc. Encourage your children to draw, cut, and assemble the figures and stable. As you work together, share the biblical story of the birth of Jesus. That way you will foster not only artistic skills but also a deeper understanding of the Christmas story. As Epiphany approaches, for instance, you could recreate the scene of the Wise Men visiting the stable in Bethlehem. Soon your family will have a whole collection of homemade Nativity scenes.

Christmas story time by the fireplace

The Christmas season does not end on December 25. Gather your family around a cozy corner in your home for a special Christmas story time. Choose a few timeless Christmas stories or biblical narratives related to the birth of Jesus. If you don’t have any Christmas-themed books, consider borrowing some from your local library — or even inventing some of your own. Take turns reading (or improvising) so that each family member can share in the joy of storytelling.

Encourage your children to ask questions and express their thoughts about the stories, nurturing a sense of curiosity and understanding. This intimate and inexpensive activity not only provides an opportunity to bond over shared stories, but also reinforces the importance of family and love, an appropriate theme for the upcoming Feast of the Holy Family.

You might even end up with your own family Christmas stories — a great heritage to pass on!

Bake holiday treats together

Turn your kitchen into a winter wonderland by baking delicious holiday treats with your children. Choose simple recipes – it’s not about the result, it’s about building memories.Let your little ones take the lead in measuring ingredients, mixing batter, and decorating the treats.

While you wait for the treats to bake, have heartfelt conversations about the meaning of the season. The aroma of freshly baked goods and the shared joy of naking them will surely make this experience a cherished holiday tradition.