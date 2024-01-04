Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Actor Chris Pratt reveals the easy way he’s reading the Bible

CHRIS PRATT

AFP

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/04/24

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor shares how he's getting to know Scripture in a year ... or maybe longer!

Actor Chris Pratt recently shared a story on Instagram about how he’s learning more about the Bible.

In a short story the father of three explained how he’s using The Bible in a Year podcast to familiarize himself with Scripture.

While completing his impressive exercise plan, Pratt explained that while he was out running he was listening to the podcast and he had now reached day 222. However, he also shared that “it’ll probably be more like Bible in a year and a half but I’m doing my best.”

Chris Pratt reading habits
Chris Pratt via Instagram

In a further story the action hero also gave an idea of what he’d been listening while out on his run — “Walking with Wise Men,” if you’re curious. And he also expressed how much he enjoyed using the Hallow app, and his admiration for fellow actor and devout Catholic Mark Wahlberg, who he said had done a “great job” on the project.

Chris Pratt Bible in a year podcast
Chris Pratt via Instagram

Although it’s interesting to see how these celebrities embrace their faith in their everyday lives, it’s also encouraging that they share this information with their many fans on social media. Pratt has a staggering 45.8 million people following his account, who may then be inspired to find about more about the Bible or even their faith.

