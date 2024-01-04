Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 04 January |
Saint of the Day – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

St. John Neumann was frustrated with his own imperfections

St. John Neumann

National Shrine of St. John Neumann | Facebook | Fair Use

Philip Kosloski - published on 01/04/24

Every time St. John Neumann failed in his daily resolutions, he became frustrated with himself, asking God for strength to overcome his imperfections.

St. John Neumann was a holy priest and bishop, always striving for perfection in his life.

For example, while in seminary he wasn’t satisfied with the daily schedule of rising at 5:00 a.m. and made a personal resolution to always wake-up at 4:00 a.m. It was a daily sacrifice that he believed would help him on the road to holiness.

However, he wasn’t always able to stick to that personal schedule and was frustrated with himself when he failed.

He wrote about it in his journal, which is quoted in the book The Life of John N. Neumann:

My soul, what a miserable day! We have displeased our God by our inconstancy in good resolutions. Although awake at four, I failed to rise promptly, owing to sloth and carelessness. The thought of my unfaithfulness haunted me even in prayer and I found no consolation. O my soul! Acknowledge thy sloth and ingratitude!

Even though what he did was not sinful, he still held himself up to a much higher standard, not being satisfied with “average” holiness.

Whenever he failed in his resolutions, he turned to God for grace and strength, recognizing God’s merciful gaze:

If the Divine Master should reject so sluggish and disobedient a disciple, thou wouldst surely forfeit eternal happiness. How easily thou mightest have fallen into some great sin, if His grace had not shielded thee! What wilt thou do with this poor soul of mine O Jesus?

His example reminds us that saints weren’t perfect and were often frustrated with their weaknesses.

Their weaknesses kept them humble and opened them to God’s grace. We too should recognize how we fail, while at the same time relying on God’s strength.

JOHN NEUMANN
Read more:How St. John Neumann started a Eucharistic revival in his diocese
Tags:
Saints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.