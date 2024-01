The word Epiphany means "manifestation" ... We join with the Magi.

It is the Solemnity of the Epiphany — a word that means “manifestation.” And what is being manifested to us in the Child Jesus? The meaning of our life! We join with the Magi in worshiping the Baby in the arms of Mary.

