Pope expresses “spiritual solidarity” after attack in Iran

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by the recent explosions in Kerman, and he sends the assurance of his prayers for those who have died and for their grieving families,” says the telegram, which is signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. “Likewise expressing his spiritual solidarity with the injured, His Holiness invokes upon all the people of Iran the Almighty’s blessings of wisdom and peace.”