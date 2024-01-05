Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Pope expresses “spiritual solidarity” after attack in Iran

VATICAN-POPE-PRAYER-PEACE-SYNOD2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media - published on 01/05/24

Pope Francis was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life" caused by an attack in Iran that killed 84 people and injured 284.

Pope Francis is “deeply saddened” by the death of 84 people in an attack in Kerman, Iran, on January 3, 2024, as stated in a telegram sent on January 5. He assured his prayers for the victims and their families. 

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by the recent explosions in Kerman, and he sends the assurance of his prayers for those who have died and for their grieving families,” says the telegram, which is signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. “Likewise expressing his spiritual solidarity with the injured, His Holiness invokes upon all the people of Iran the Almighty’s blessings of wisdom and peace.” 

On January 3, as crowds had gathered to pay tribute, two bombs exploded in Kerman near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani, a former top Iranian military official who was killed in Baghdad, Iraq, by the United States in 2020.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the explosives were detonated by suicide bombers, killing 84 people and injuring 284. Iran held a day of national mourning on January 4.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the same day. 

IRAN GARMOU; CHALDEAN CHRISTIAN
