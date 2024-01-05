Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Prayer to pass through the shadows of this world

published on 01/05/24

Ask God to illumine your life and help you to get through the dark and dreary times, always looking to the Star of Bethlehem.

The Christmas season is a beautiful time with much symbolism embedded within it. In particular, the theme of light and darkness is woven into the various liturgical celebrations.

The feast of Epiphany in particular emphasizes this symbolism, referring to the Star of Bethlehem that led the Magi to the Christ Child.

Here is the collect prayer for the Vigil of the Epiphany, and is a beautiful prayer when experiencing the darkness of this world.

May the splendor of your majesty, O Lord, we pray,
shed its light upon our hearts,
that we may pass through the shadows of this world
and reach the brightness of our eternal home.
Through our lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

