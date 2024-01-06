Epiphany reminds us that all creation is moved by God

The star that appears over Jesus' birthplace is a reminder that the created world is not random, but guided by God himself.

The Catholic Church affirms that the entire universe is not a product of chance, but a fruit of God’s love for humanity.

The feast of Epiphany reminds us of this belief, as Pope Benedict XVI points out in his 2009 homily:

The divine and universal law of creation is divine love, incarnate in Christ. However, this should not be understood in a poetic but in a real sense. Moreover, this is what Dante himself meant when, in the sublime verse that concludes the Paradiso and the entire Divina Commedia, he describes God as “the Love that moves the sun and the other stars” (Paradiso, xxxiii, 145).

Benedict XVI firmly believed that the universe was not random, but guided by the hand of God:

This means that the stars, planets and the whole universe are not governed by a blind force, they do not obey the dynamics of matter alone. Therefore, it is not the cosmic elements that should be divinized. Indeed, on the contrary, within everything and at the same time above everything there is a personal will, the Spirit of God, who in Christ has revealed himself as Love (cf. Encyclical Spe Salvi, 5).

When the star hung over Jesus’ birthplace, it highlighted the fact that all of creation “orbits” around God, and gives praise to him.

Epiphany is a beautiful feast in the Church’s liturgical year, challenging us to see creation in a new light and how that light can lead us closer to God.