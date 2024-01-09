Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 09 January |
Saint of the Day – St. Agatha Yi
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

4 Ideas to reuse your old Christmas tree (New video)

John Touhey - published on 01/09/24

That Christmas tree filled your house with warmth and good cheer -- so don't just toss it thoughtfully away. Put it to good second use and reap the benefits!

With the end of the Christmas season, millions of pine trees are being tossed out. Many of those trees will wind up at recycling centers. However, if you want to ensure that your Christmas tree is used in an ecologically friendly manner, you can take charge of reusing it yourself – while reaping the material benefits.

Of course, if you have an artificial Christmas tree you can simply box it up and put it back in the attic. Many of your neighbors will be tossing out trees, however – and you could easily put those to use!

Watch the video above for more details!

IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT use a Christmas tree for firewood – especially for an indoor fireplace or wood stove! The tree is full of sap which can burn extremely rapidly and with intense heat, leading to an uncontrollable fire hazard. It can also be harmful to your chimney.  

landfill
Read more:Study finds Americans are only recycling 5% of their plastic waste
BAG OF VEGETABLES
Read more:How the “zero-waste” trend can help you live ethically and save money
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.