4 Ideas to reuse your old Christmas tree (New video)

That Christmas tree filled your house with warmth and good cheer -- so don't just toss it thoughtfully away. Put it to good second use and reap the benefits!

With the end of the Christmas season, millions of pine trees are being tossed out. Many of those trees will wind up at recycling centers. However, if you want to ensure that your Christmas tree is used in an ecologically friendly manner, you can take charge of reusing it yourself – while reaping the material benefits.

Of course, if you have an artificial Christmas tree you can simply box it up and put it back in the attic. Many of your neighbors will be tossing out trees, however – and you could easily put those to use!

Watch the video above for more details!

IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT use a Christmas tree for firewood – especially for an indoor fireplace or wood stove! The tree is full of sap which can burn extremely rapidly and with intense heat, leading to an uncontrollable fire hazard. It can also be harmful to your chimney.