Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 11 January |
Saints of the Day: Sts. Victor I, Miltiades, and Gelasius I
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What is a sanctuary lamp in a Catholic church?

WEB2-TABERNACLE-GODONG-FR347101A.jpg

Fred De Noyelle / GODONG

Philip Kosloski - published on 01/11/24

A sanctuary lamp in a Catholic church signals the presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist in the tabernacle.

When entering a Catholic church, one of the most distinctive elements you will see is a sanctuary lamp.

The word “sanctuary” is generally defined as a location that is “holy,” “sacred,” or “set apart.”

In a Catholic church, this is the place where Mass is celebrated and where most of the time consecrated hosts are reserved in a tabernacle (though tabernacles are sometimes found in their own separate chapel, especially in large cathedral churches).

In order to alert the faithful that consecrated hosts are present in the tabernacle, sanctuary lamps were placed near them and remain perpetually lit.

Normally these lamps are enclosed in a red glass, but local traditions differ throughout the world.

The tradition of having a lit lamp reminding people of the presence of God can even be found in the Old Testament, as the Catholic Encyclopedia explains:

In the Old Testament God commanded that a lamp filled with the purest oil of olives should always burn in the Tabernacle of the Testimony without the veil (Exodus 27:20, 21).

Besides alerting the faithful of the presence of God in the tabernacle, the lamp also symbolically reminds the faithful of Jesus Christ as the “light of the world.”

WEB3 ALTAR TABERNACLE JESUS EUCHARIST CHURCH LITURGY MASS Fr. Lawrence Lew OP CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Read more:What is the sanctuary in a Catholic church?
Tags:
Liturgy
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.