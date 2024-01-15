Begin your preparations for the second annual Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage in September by praying a 9-month novena beginning on January 27.

The Dominican Friars have wasted no time in announcing the second annual Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage in 2024. The first iteration of the event was largely successful, drawing a crowd of some 3,100 pilgrims to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a day of prayer and celebration of the Holy Rosary on September 28, 2023.

See photos of the 2023 Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage at Aleteia.

The friars announced the 2024 event in a post on the dedicated webpage of the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage on January 1.

The 2024 Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage will again hold the 9-month novena prayer that will culminate in a day of events at the National Shrine, which is located just across the street from the Dominican House of Studies, where the friars receive their formation in their vocations.

In the announcement, the friars write:

“There are many ways you can participate in this great event! And the first way is to start praying for the Rosary Pilgrimage—that many hearts will be led to Jesus through Mary. The Pilgrimage starts (spiritually) with a 9-month novena beginning January 27, 2024. We invite you and your loved ones to pray the Novena prayer found on the 2024 Dominican Rosary prayer card on the last Saturday of each month.”

Prayer cards can be downloaded manually, or participants in the novena may choose to sign up to a mailing list to receive them in email.

The cards have been custom-designed by the friars to be unique for the 2024 novena, and will be emailed and made available for download on the 30th of each month leading up to September, with February’s releasing on the 28th.

The Dominican friars hope to draw even more pilgrims to pray the 9-month novena and at the Rosary Pilgrimage in September. Thus, they encourage all participants to invite others to join them in prayer and the National Shrine on September 28, 2024.

