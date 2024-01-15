Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 15 January |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Nikolaus Gross
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

God pursues us even when we run away from him

Młoda osoba w kapturze i plecaku idzie po opuszczonych torach kolejowych

Bits And Splits | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 01/15/24

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reiterates the reality that God is always pursuing us, even when we try to hide from his face.

We often forget that even before we think of approaching God, he is already pursuing us.

God is the “hound of heaven,” constantly knocking at the door of our heart.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church highlights this belief in its section on prayer:

God calls man first. Man may forget his Creator or hide far from his face; he may run after idols or accuse the deity of having abandoned him; yet the living and true God tirelessly calls each person to that mysterious encounter known as prayer.

CCC 2567

We may try to hide from God and run away from him, but that does not dissuade God, who loves us with a love we cannot imagine.

In fact, when we finally open our heart to God in prayer, it is only because God has been knocking. Prayer is always a response to God:

God’s initiative of love always comes first; our own first step is always a response. As God gradually reveals himself and reveals man to himself, prayer appears as a reciprocal call, a covenant drama. Through words and actions, this drama engages the heart. It unfolds throughout the whole history of salvation.

CCC 2567

No matter what happens in our lives, God is always there, ready to embrace us.

It is up to us to respond to the invitation and let God’s arms envelop us with his love.

DOG,HOUND,PAINTING
Read more:Get the chills as Richard Burton reads “The Hound of Heaven”
Tags:
CCC Prayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.