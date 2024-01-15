God pursues us even when we run away from him

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reiterates the reality that God is always pursuing us, even when we try to hide from his face.

We often forget that even before we think of approaching God, he is already pursuing us.

God is the “hound of heaven,” constantly knocking at the door of our heart.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church highlights this belief in its section on prayer:

God calls man first. Man may forget his Creator or hide far from his face; he may run after idols or accuse the deity of having abandoned him; yet the living and true God tirelessly calls each person to that mysterious encounter known as prayer. CCC 2567

We may try to hide from God and run away from him, but that does not dissuade God, who loves us with a love we cannot imagine.

In fact, when we finally open our heart to God in prayer, it is only because God has been knocking. Prayer is always a response to God:

God’s initiative of love always comes first; our own first step is always a response. As God gradually reveals himself and reveals man to himself, prayer appears as a reciprocal call, a covenant drama. Through words and actions, this drama engages the heart. It unfolds throughout the whole history of salvation. CCC 2567

No matter what happens in our lives, God is always there, ready to embrace us.

It is up to us to respond to the invitation and let God’s arms envelop us with his love.