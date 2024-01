Dominican priest Fr. Patrick Hyde decided to restore a usable communion pyx, instead of destroying it with other old religious items.

Often priests will be given old religious articles, Bibles or sacramentals to be destroyed. These items need to be either buried or burned, due to their blessing.

However, sometimes there are some hidden “gems” that can be restored, instead of being buried underground.

Such was the case with an old communion pyx entrusted to Fr. Patrick Hyde, OP.

He posted on X the work he did to rescue a beautiful pyx that still had some life left in it.