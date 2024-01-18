CUA to hold Pep Rally before March for Life in DC

The Cardinals for Life, a pro-life student group of the Catholic University of America, invite all marchers to join them for a prayer vigil the night before the march.

The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington DC has announced a series of events leading up to the National March for Life on Friday, January 19, 2024. The events, which take place on the university’s campus, are free to attend for students, faculty, staff, and supporters of the pro-life movement.

According to the announcement, the events will be organized and led by the university’s pro-life student organization, Cardinals for Life. The events they will offer include an apologetics training session with the Students for Life of America – a pro-life non-profit that has formed over 2,000 groups in high schools and colleges – sidewalk prayer sessions, and service collaborations. The featured event is the Pep Rally for Life, with guest speaker Claire Culwell, who will discuss her perspective as an abortion survivor.

CUA describes the March for Life as a testament to the “unwavering commitment to the sanctity of life and the teachings of the Catholic faith regarding the dignity of every individual.”

University President Peter Kilpatrick expanded on this sentiment, stating:

“At the March for Life, we reaffirm our total commitment to the inherent value of every life,” said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University. “Together, we march, not only in solidarity with the unborn but in steadfast support of a future where each and every person is embraced, cherished, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

On Thursday, January 18, the National Prayer for Life vigil will take place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, located on the CUA campus. The prayer vigil will open with a Mass at the National Shrine at 5 p.m. After the vigil, the Pep Rally for Life will commence at 8:10 p.m. in the Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center (Great Rooms), a short walk from the National Shrine.

At 11 a.m. on January 19, CUA’s Heritage Hall will become a welcoming center for marchers, offering “comprehensive support” that will include coffee and hot chocolate. CUA will also be canceling classes in the afternoon in order to encourage the student body to participate in the March.

CUA notes that 2024 will be something of a historic event for the March for Life, as it will change the route the marchers will take. Instead of ending at the US Capitol Building, this year the march will end between the Capitol and the Supreme Court. According to CUA the change was made to further emphasize the call for protection and celebration of life in the very heart of our nation’s governance.

Find more information on the changes to the 2024 March for Life at the event’s official website.