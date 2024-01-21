These pretty monikers belong to women in the Bible who were full of kindness, faith, and honor.

Finding a baby name takes time and consideration. While there are endless lists available online, it can get a little confusing. Therefore to help you choose the perfect name for your little angel, here are 10 monikers from the Bible that belonged to women of substance and faith.

These classic names would make a wonderful choice for any little Catholic bambina, as they’re rather timeless, and full of meaning, too.

Abigail

Abigail means “my father’s joy” or “father’s happiness.” In the Bible, Abigail was a wise and kind woman who prevented conflict and showed compassion. Hopefully any little Abigail in the family would encourage harmony among her siblings.

Hannah

This classical name means “grace” or “favor.” In the Bible, Hannah was known for her persistence in prayer and her trust in God’s favor, eventually leading to the birth of Samuel. It’s a name that would reflect the gift God has given your family with your little addition.

Rebecca

Rebecca means “to bind” or “snare.” In the Bible, Rebecca was chosen by God to be the wife of Isaac, and her name is associated with beauty and kindness — the perfect combination of virtues for any little girl.

Sarah

This regal moniker means “princess” or “noblewoman.” You will remember that Sarah was the wife of Abraham and the mother of Isaac. Her name reflects her regal and honorable character and would suit any little princess that joined the family.

Esther

This slightly quaint name means “star” or “hidden.” Esther was a courageous queen who risked her life to save her people. Her name conveys brightness and resilience, as well as self-sacrifice. It would therefore be a great choice for any future warrior you may have.

Lydia

This pretty name means “beautiful one” or “noble one.” It belonged to a woman of hospitality and generosity, known for her kindness and openness. Once more, a wonderful collection of virtues for any child to be inspired by.

Naomi

Naomi means “pleasantness” or “delight.” In the Bible, Naomi was a woman of grace who displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. It’s another name that demonstrates some pretty impressive character traits for any parent to admire in their child.

Miriam

This name means “wished-for child” or “bitter, beloved.” Miriam was the sister of Moses and a prophetess, known for her leadership and musical talents. It would certainly be a great choice for any first-born child who could lead her little gang of future siblings.

Rachel

Rachel means “ewe” or “innocence.” In the Bible, Rachel was the beloved wife of Jacob, and her name is associated with beauty and purity. Once more this classical moniker would be a lovely choice for your own little beauty.

Mary

This popular name doesn’t really need an explanation. It is a derivation of the name Miriam, and as it belongs to the Mother of Jesus Christ, you couldn’t have a name with a more positive meaning!