The Philadelphia Eagles center is a dad to three daughters, and he shares how men can ace supporting their wives in labor.

As well as being an incredibly successful center in the NFL, Jason Kelce is also a dad to three young daughters. The fact that he and his wife, Kylie, had their babies recently, and in quick succession, means he has some useful insight into what dads can take into the delivery room for themselves.

In a podcast,New Heights, that he co-hosts with his brother and fellow football player Travis, the 36-year-old was asked: “My wife is pregnant with our first child. What do I need to include in my Jason-approved hospital go-bag?”

Well, the 6’3″ center had some key tips at the ready for the new dad — although it’s important to note that his wife had a few things to share about these items in a TikTok video during her last delivery.