‘Life and Fate’: WW2 novel speaks to age of A.I. (Photos)

Set during the Battle of Stalingrad, Vasily Grossman's masterwork is an unsparing but deeply inspiring epic that illustrates the value of every human person.

Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate is one of the great books of the twentieth century. Though it deals with some of the most tragic events in human history, the book is both thought-provoking and uplifting. Set during the Battle of Stalingrad — a decisive moment in World War II — Grossman’s novel was informed by his own experience on the front lines.

Life and Fate is much more than just a war story, however. It deals with history on a grand scale, but also focuses on individual people, with all their hopes, sins, and contradictions. The book also raises questions that are particularly relevant today, as the rise of A.I. fills us with questions about the worth of human beings.

