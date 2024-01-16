Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 16 January |
Saint of the Day: St. Joseph Vaz
Aleteia’s “Big Winter Books” for 2024 (Photo Gallery)

Aleteia's big winter reads of 2024

John Touhey | Aleteia

John Touhey - published on 01/16/24

When the weather turns freezing, wrap yourself in a blanket, grab a cup of hot chocolate, and enjoy one of these wonderfully weighty books!

Ardent readers know that winter is the best time to dive into a hefty book. Aleteia’s “Big Winter Books” will stir your mind and imagination. Whether immersing yourself in the tumult and romance of medieval Norway (Kristin Lavransdatter) or wandering the exotic lands of a far future Earth (The Book of the New Sun), these expansive books will transport you to other worlds while also touching your heart.

Would you like to enter the mind of a great writer? Give the letters of Flannery O’Connor or J.R.R. Tolkien a try. Do you love poetry? Read the moving biography of Gerard Manley Hopkins. If you are in need a good laugh, then check out Evelyn Waugh’s short stories. Or perhaps you want to probe the depths of the human heart — then pick up Life and Fate or The Betrothed.

WATCH THE SLIDESHOW below for short excerpts from each of our chosen books along with publisher links.

SLIDESHOW – Aleteia’s big winter reads for 2024
Launch the slideshow
FF571114-7B96-4ACB-97F6-DE2B0ADF4C49.jpg
Image of JRR Tolkien postage stamp with image of book The Hobbit
