Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 01 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Brigid of Ireland
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Joseph Dutton’s cause for canonization sent to the Vatican

Joseph Dutton

Public Domain

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/01/24

The Civil War veteran who helped St. Damien of Molokai in Hawaii could some day be declared a saint.

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, Bishop Larry Silva of the Diocese of Honolulu presided over a ceremony that officially sent Joseph Dutton’s cause for canonization to the Vatican.

According to the Hawaii Catholic Herald, “all the evidence gathered – 2,000 pages worth – will be packed up and sent to the Dicastery for the Causes of the Saints in Rome. There, the evidence will be studied by the men and women who work at the Dicastery. Their responsibility will be to certify whether the Servant of God Joseph Dutton lived a life of truly heroic virtues and, therefore, is worthy of imitation on the part of the faithful.”

If the Vatican verifies that Joseph Dutton lived “heroic virtue,” he will then be declared, “venerable,” the first step towards beatification and canonization.

In order for him to one day be declared a saint, two miracles through his intercession will need to be verified and confirmed.

Who is Joseph Dutton?

After serving in the 13th Wisconsin Regiment during the Cvil War, Ira Dutton became attracted to Catholicism and eventually converted. Larry Peterson summarized this part of his life in an article for Aleteia:

Ira fell away from religion during the war. But he did become interested in Catholicism. He had become friends with some Catholics, and their influence spurred him to want to learn more. He acquired a catechism and began to study. He was received into the Catholic church on April 27, 1883. The occasion also marked his 40th birthday. He changed his name to Joseph, who he greatly admired, quit his job with the government, and set out to begin a “new life.”

He lived at the Our Lady of Gethsemane Monastery in Kentucky for a time, but then moved to Hawaii when he heard about St. Damien.

Brother Joseph served as administrator, carpenter, repairman, and even medic, bandaging wounds and taking care of the sick and dying. He had saved the money he received from two pensions and used it for the lepers. He spent 44 years caring for the young boys and men who had Hansen’s Disease.

Joseph Dutton died of leprosy in Honolulu on March 26, 1931.

Damien of Molokai
Read more:What is St. Damien of Molokai known for?
Joseph Dutton
Read more:Meet the Civil War veteran who helped St. Damien in Hawaii
Tags:
SaintsSaints of the United StatesUnited States
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.