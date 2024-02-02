Consecrated men and women gather in Rome before Jubilee

The February meeting draws more than 300 consecrated men and women representing over 60 nations for a four-day meeting with themes relating to the Jubilee.

In preparation for the 2025 Year of Jubilee, consecrated men and women from around the world are gathered for a pilgrimage in Rome, from February 1 – 4. The meeting, which is said to begin a “new stage” in the journey toward the Jubilee of 2025, includes a rich exchange of relational experiences that will culminate in a “mandate” that participants will bring back to their countries as signs of reconciliation between men and women.

According to the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life, those gathered number around 300, from more than 60 different countries. Participating countries have sent three representatives: one religious, one member of a secular institute and one consecrated woman of the Ordo Virginum (consecrated virgins).

The theme of the Jubilee for Consecrated Life, to be held in Rome on October 8 – 9, 2025, is “Pilgrims of hope, on the way of peace.” At this gathering consecrated men and women will reflect on the great need for peace in our time. The theme is a response to Pope Francis’ call to create a “climate of hope” and “trust as a sign of rebirth” through the Jubilee journey.

Over the four days of the February meeting, participants will hear presentations and take part in discussion on a variety of topics. Themes for each day include: “Believing in Hope,” “Growing in Charity,” “With the Strength of Faith,” and “Witnessing to Hope.” The activities surrounding these themes will be attended by a number of representatives of the Roman Curia’s Dicasteries.

Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, commented in a press release: