Pope appoints nun as No. 2 of Dicastery for Consecrated Life

The Italian nun has served as the superior-general of her community and had a PhD in psychology.
Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, the Holy See Press Office announced on October 7, 2023.
The Italian nun, former superior general of the Missionary Sisters of the Consolata, replaces Archbishop José Rodriguez Carballo, ‘number 2’ of this dicastery since 2013. Since 2011, Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz has been at the head of this structure, which employs around 40 civil servants.