6 Wonderful Bible quotes to make you smile!

These words from Scripture will not only inspire you, they might bring a smile to others, too.

The Bible is a go-to for lots of reasons: for comfort, for guidance, or sometimes to help people build their faith. However, it’s also a great place to look if you want to celebrate the gift of life.

These are just a few verses out of many that remind us to find joy in our lives, even when it might seem difficult.

A joyful heart lights up the face, but a sad heart crushes the spirit.” Proverbs 15:13

The imagery here is powerful – a joyful heart is like a light that brightens not just the inner self but also reflects on one’s outward appearance, bringing a smile.

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Philippians 4:8

Focusing on positive and virtuous thoughts is a recipe for a joyful spirit. This verse encourages a mindset that fosters happiness.

Then our mouth was filled with laughter; our tongue with rejoicing. Then they said among the nations, ‘The Lord has done great things for them.'” Psalm 126:2

The image of mouths filled with laughter and tongues rejoicing demonstrates the contagious nature of joy, spreading even to those around us.

Wirestock Creators | Shutterstock

So you also are now in anguish. But I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.” John 16:22

Jesus promises an enduring joy that cannot be taken away. This assurance can bring comfort and a lasting smile, knowing that joy is a gift that remains.

His anger lasts but a moment; a lifetime, his good will. At nightfall, weeping enters in, but with the dawn, rejoicing.” Psalm 30:5

This verse highlights the transient nature of hardships and the promise of joy returning with each new day. It encourages a positive outlook during difficult times.

This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad.” Psalm 118:24

The simplicity of this verse reminds us that each day is a gift from God, giving us a reason to find joy and be glad, no matter the circumstances.