Choosing the right pilgrimage destination for you: 5 steps

The destination is only one piece of the puzzle. The true essence of a pilgrimage lies in the intention you carry in your heart and the transformation that unfolds within.

The call to make a pilgrimage resonates in many Catholic hearts. But with a world of holy sites to choose from, choosing the right destination can feel overwhelming. Should you go to Lourdes? Can you walk the Way of Saint James?

If so, where should you start trekking? Would it be wise to dare facing Saint Patrick’s Purgatory, aka The Ironman of Pilgrimages?

Well, fear not, fellow pilgrim. Here’s a brief yet solid guide to help you find your ideal pilgrimage according to your own spiritual needs – and your personal calling. Not all paths are the same, so why should pilgrimages be a one-size-fits-all kind of thing?

1

Consider your purpose



Why do you want to go on a pilgrimage? Do you want to deepen your faith? Do you wish to connect with a particular saint, or a place deemed holy? Are you seeking personal growth? Do you want to foster a sense of belonging with a particular community, or place? Identifying your core desire will guide your search for a destination.

2

Explore the classics



Start by looking up some well-known pilgrimage sites: Rome, Lourdes, Santiago de Compostela. Try to find out as much as possible about their history, and the kind of spiritual and ecclesial experiences you might find there. Also, make sure you learn as much as you can about the particular traditions of said places. Going to a pilgrimage destination in the Middle East, for example, is an entirely different experience from that of going to, let’s say, Fátima. Do these stories and traditions resonate with your purpose? Also, you might want to consider accessibility and logistics.

3

Seek out hidden gems:



Venture off the beaten path. Explore lesser-known sites that are particularly relevant to your interests. For example, if you are looking for Marian devotion, you might want to explore Malta, or Knock in Ireland.

4

Consider the trip itself



Some pilgrimages involve physical challenges such as long walks or strenuous hikes. Evaluate your fitness level and travel preferences. Do you long for a contemplative solo journey, or are you craving a communal experience?

5

Listen to your heart



Ultimately, the perfect destination will speak to your soul. Read pilgrim testimonies, watch documentaries, and pray for guidance. If you happen to have a spiritual director, ask him or her about your desire to go on a pilgrimage, and try to discern together where the Spirit might be guiding you. If you find a place that lights a flame within you, that might be the right choice.

Also, you should get in touch with your local Church, or some other Catholic organizations. They may offer pilgrimage programs or have helpful resources. And while you are at it, make sure to talk to experienced pilgrims. You would be surprised to see how many of your friends might have already gone on a pilgrimage. Seek advice from them.

Now, remember that the destination is only one piece of the puzzle. The true essence of a pilgrimage lies in the intentions you carry in your heart and the transformation that unfolds within. Choose wisely, walk with faith, and let your journey be blessed.