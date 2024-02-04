The mom of NFL stars Travis and Jason shared her approach to being a mother-in-law to the mom of her three-grandchildren.

With Super Bowl fever heating up, the Kelce brothers are very much in the news. Although it’s Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, that will be appearing in the final on February 12, Jason will be cheering his brother on with his wife Kylie by his side.

Heading up the Kelce fan club will be Ed and Donna, the parents of the two impressive football players. And according to an interview with Scary Mommy, the mom and dad team had a very relaxed approach to raising their boys, by following their lead.

“I just allowed them to be themselves. A lot of it is just who they are,” Donna explained in the interview. And the approach seems to have worked.

But the mom of the famous duo also has some advice to share on being a good mother-in-law. Her eldest son Jason married Kylie in 2018, and the couple have welcomed three daughters since: Wyatt (4), Elliotte (2) and Bennett (11 months).

The common-sense approach

To maintain a healthy relationship with Kylie, Donna explained:

I try to stay out of it and listen to my daughter-in-law and how she wants to do things with her kids. I don’t tell her how to do anything. Children are all different, only a mom knows best because they’re part of you.”

She goes on to point out that there are understandable occasions when she does step in:

“Nobody wants unsolicited advice. I only interfere if I see one of the girls doing something dangerous, then I’m like, ‘Whoa! Let’s not do that!’”

(We can only imagine how many times she might have had to step in when her own boys were running around the house!)

Donna also shares how she’s open to learning: “I’ve learned new things from Kylie and followed her lead. It’s cool to see the girls take deep breaths on their own and calm themselves down.”

The most important thing to remember

Yet, the mom-of-two does have some crucial advice we should all remember when raising kids:

You only get 18 summers with your kids, you need to make them count! After they’re adults, in total, you get about a year with them. Cherish every moment!”

Now with all eyes on the blossoming relationship between Travis and Taylor Swift, it would be interesting to see if Donna adopts the same approach with a global mega-popstar if wedding bells are in the air. Something tells us that her common-sense approach would prevail!