Scriptural Litany to Live the Grace of Martyrdom

“Kill us, torture us, condemn us, grind us to dust;

your injustice is the proof that we are innocent.

The oftener we are mown down by you,

the more in number we grow.” Tertullian

When I am focused on myself instead of being committed to the mission, Lord Jesus remind me:

+The one who brings themself to nought for me discovers who they are.

When fear and cowardice hold me back from living for the Gospel, Lord Jesus remind me:

+The one who will not take up their cross and come after me is not worthy of me.

When I obsess over finding the right words in evangelizing, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Do not worry about what you will say; the Spirit will be speaking in you.

When I lack the courage to face those who oppose me, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Do not fear those who deprive the body of life but cannot destroy the soul.

When fear of rejection and alienation hold me back, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Blessed are those persecuted for holiness sake for the Kingdom of God is theirs.

When I am depressed by my own limitations and imperfections, Lord Jesus remind me:

+The person who has faith in me will do the works I do.

When I am hesitant to take a stand for the truth, Lord Jesus remind me:

+He who is not with me is against me, and he who does not gather with me scatters.

When I am tempted to think I will lose out on something if I live for God, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

When I become unfocused and self-centered, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Anyone among you who aspires to greatness must serve the rest.

When I get derailed by humiliations, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Whoever humbles himself shall be exalted.

When I feel my faith is failing, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Everything is possible to person who trusts.

When I seem to have no strength left and I can’t go on, Lord Jesus remind me:

+By patient endurance you will save your life.

When I am tempted to give less than 100%, Lord Jesus remind me:

+When much has been given a person, much will be required of them.

When everything seems bleak and impossible, Lord Jesus remind me:

+With God all things are possible.

When my efforts to preach the Gospel seem to be falling on deaf ears, Lord Jesus remind me:

+He who hears you, hears me. He who rejects you, rejects me.

When my witness to the Gospel seems to be all for nothing, Lord Jesus remind me:

+Whoever acknowledges me before others, the Son of Man will acknowledge before the angels of God.

When I am insecure because of my unworthiness, Lord Jesus remind me:

+It was not you who chose me; it was I who chose you to go forth and bear fruit.

When I feel like I don’t have the strength to persevere, Lord Jesus remind me:

+The one who holds out to the end will be saved.

Closing Prayer (by St. Francis Xavier Cabrini):

Jesus, I feel myself dying of love of you. It is a great sorrow for me, a slow martyrdom not to be able to do more for you. O my Lord! Stretch every fiber of my being, dear Lord, that I may more easily fly towards you; give me work to do so that I may lead souls to your divine heart. Amen

CCC 2473 Martyrdom is the supreme witness given to the truth of the faith: it means bearing witness even unto death. The martyr bears witness to Christ who died and rose, to whom he is united by charity. He bears witness to the truth of the faith and of Christian doctrine. He endures death through an act of fortitude. “Let me become the food of the beasts, through whom it will be given me to reach God.”