Jonathan Roumie brought to tears about ‘The Chosen’ Season 4

In a recent interview with iHollywood TV, Jonathan Roumie was brought to tears when discussing the fourth season of The Chosen. This latest season of the hit show on the life of Christ is the first of its kind to be completely released in theaters, with installments packaging two or three episodes at a time.

Currently, episodes 1-3 are running on the silver screen, with tickets available at Fathom Events.

The interview, which was spliced with compelling footage of Roumie as Jesus along with various characters from The Chosen, began with a scene taken straight from the Gospel of Matthew, in which Jesus explains to his followers:

“Do not think that I have come to bring peace upon the earth. I have come to bring not peace but the sword.” – Matthew 10:34.

During the footage, Roumie expresses his excitement for viewers to see the development of The Chosen’s characters, while noting that there are more miracles, unexpected and beautiful surprises to come, along with a few well deserved payoffs that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. He said that in this season, despite not knowing that their time with Christ is nearing its end, the disciples identify a growing need to pay more attention to Jesus’ words, his instruction, and to trust in the life he is “mapping out for them.”

“I think he’s trying to signal to them that in order to get through what’s to come you really have to trust what [he’s] saying right now,” Roumie explained.

Crucifixion in Season 5?

He said that one of the biggest differences in Season 4 is a growing tension, that Jesus can feel the growing weight of his role as Redeemer on his “human shoulders.” This weight comes because Jesus, and the viewers, know the trials ahead of him. Here Roumie hints that the Passion will be a central focus of Season 5, which suggests that the following planned Seasons 6 and 7 may focus more on the Resurrection, as well as the lives and works of the apostles after Christ’s Ascension.

Roumie ended the interview in tears at the thought of where The Chosen is headed, but he concluded it with a hopeful message:

“Season 4 is complicated. It’s weighty. It’s sad tinged with moments of joy, but it’s also hopeful. For me, Season 4 is the beginning of the end, but I want people to know that it doesn’t end with death. The story ends with life and light and truth and hope and love.”

The first three episodes of The Chosen’s fourth season are currently playing in theaters across the US. Visit Fathom Events for tickets.