Aleteia’s meatless meal planner for Lent 2024 (Photos)

Stumped about what to make for dinner on a meatless Lenten Friday? No need to fret, because our eight-meal planner has you covered!

Between Ash Wednesday, February 14, and Good Friday, March 29, there are eight meals in which Catholics are required by the Church to abstain from meat. We have all been caught unprepared on a Lenten Friday evening. Let’s face it — eating scrambled eggs or takeout pizza can get pretty boring after a few weeks.

Don’t fret, however, because Aleteia has an eight-meal plan covering Ash Wednesday and the following seven Fridays of Lent. We have chosen eight meatless dinners that are easy to prepare and full of flavor. Plus, each recipe article will include bonus recipes just in case our main selections don’t catch your fancy, along with a few words of wisdom that will helpfully make your Lenten journey more fruitful.

New recipes will appear every Tuesday morning, so bookmark this page so that you will have time to shop for ingredients. Of course, we welcome your own meatless meal recipes in the comments below.

Check out the PHOTO GALLERY to view our selections. You will find recipe links below.

Links to meatless recipes

Wednesday, February 14 – Quiche St. Pierre

MariaKovaleva | Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

Friday, February 16 – Crab Tostadas

Lokyo Multimedia | Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

Friday, February 23 – Royal Bean Pie Crowned with Potatoes

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, February 20.

Friday, March 1 – Cuban Black Bean Bowls

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, February 27.

Friday, March 8 – Eggplant Stuffed with Tuna

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, March 5.

Friday March 15 – Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, March 12.

Friday, March 22 – Spinach Lasagna

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, March 19.

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) – Biblically Broiled Fish

Recipe link will be posted here on Tuesday, March 26.