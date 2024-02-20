6 Bible verses on how to resist temptation during Lent

Let these wise words from Scripture encourage you when your Lenten promises become challenging.

During Lent it is understandable if you struggle to stick to the promises you’re trying to keep for those long 40 days. This can be particularly hard if you’ve chosen to give up a favorite snack, or you’re abandoning social media, or you’re endeavoring to take cold showers every day — kudos to anyone who is trying that!

Therefore, to help you along the way, we’ve chosen a select number of verses from the Bible that will hopefully encourage you, and maybe even strengthen your relationship with God over the Lenten period and beyond.

“Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” James 4:7

This verse reminds us that resisting temptation starts with surrendering to God’s will. When we align ourselves with Him, the devil’s temptations lose their power over us.

“No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” 1 Corinthians 10:13

Lent is a time to remember that we’re not alone in facing temptation. God provides us with the strength to withstand it, and there’s always a way out if we look for it.

“Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” Matthew 26:41

Jesus’s words in the garden of Gethsemane remind us of the importance of vigilance and prayer during times of temptation. Lent is a perfect opportunity to strengthen our spirit through prayer and watchfulness.

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Romans 12:2

Lent calls us to break away from worldly desires and conform our lives to God’s will. Through self-examination and renewal of our minds, we can better discern God’s plan for us and resist temptations that lead us astray.

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” Galatians 5:16

Lent is a journey of spiritual growth, and walking by the Spirit means prioritizing spiritual values over worldly desires. When we focus on nurturing our relationship with God, the allure of temptations loses its grip on us.

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” Ephesians 6:10-11

Just as a soldier equips themselves for battle, Lent challenges us to prepare ourselves spiritually by putting on the armor of God. With His strength, we can stand firm against temptation and remain faithful to our Lenten commitments.