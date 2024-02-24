Pope has “slight flu-like condition,” cancels audience

Last week, the Holy Father was on his annual Lenten retreat, but now he won't be able to get back to regular schedule quite yet.

Pope Francis has canceled an audience this February 24, 2024, due to a mild flu-like condition, reported the Vatican press office. The 87-year-old Pontiff was due to meet the deacons of the Diocese of Rome. According to our information, he is still scheduled to lead the Sunday Angelus tomorrow.

“Due to a slight flu-like condition, as a precaution, the Pope has cancelled the audiences scheduled for today,” said the official statement, without giving further details.

Pope Francis has not had audiences since last Sunday, as he and the leaders of the Roman Curia were on their annual spiritual retreat.

At 87, the Argentine Pope is somewhat regularly troubled by health problems. You can follow reports of the Pope’s health here.

Last November, the Pope suffered a lung inflammation that required him to make a return trip to the Gemelli hospital for a CT scan “to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications.”

On the advice of his doctors, he was forced to cancel his trip to Dubai for COP28 (December 1-3).

In 2023, the Pope was hospitalized twice. That March, he suffered from “infectious bronchitis.” In June, he underwent surgery for an intestinal hernia with a risk of obstruction.

Last month, he reported a “bit of bronchitis and I can’t speak well,” so that he didn’t read a speech.

The Holy Father is missing part of one lung from a severe infection he had as a young man.