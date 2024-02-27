Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Gregory of Narek
A great lesson from cards sent to King Charles during cancer treatment

Britain's King Charles III meets Kindertransport refugees

AARON CHOWN | AFP

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/27/24

The British sovereign has received thousands of cards from well-wishers around the world and they've had a lasting impact.
Recently King Charles III shared with the public that he is having to undergo cancer treatment. He decided to share the news so that it would raise awareness for the disease that affects millions of people all around the world. While some people offered their support online through social media, others decided to put pen to paper.

In an official post shared by the royal family, it was revealed that the sovereign had received over 7,000 cards and letters from across the globe wishing him the best. And in the video, we can see a visibly moved Charles reading some of the correspondence.

Some people shared with the royal their own experience with cancer, and others wanted to just share kind thoughts.

It might seem a little strange to send someone you don’t personally know a get-well soon card. However, as the post explains, this level of kindness from complete strangers can have a positive impact on those undergoing cancer treatment. Charles shared how crucial these sorts of attentions are during such trying moments:

All those who have been affected by cancer will know such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Hopefully, alongside the medical care the king is receiving, these sorts of positive thoughts will prove beneficial to him.

An important example

It is a shame that people seldom tend to use written forms of communication. Love letters, for example, have been replaced with texts, or even an emoji.

Yet when we see the pleasure others have in receiving a physical form of communication, it reminds us that a little effort can go a very long way. And this is something we can share with our children. Whether we send a card to offer our best wishes to a loved one, or a letter to a grandparent, sometimes it’s important to to take the time to sit down and put our thoughts on paper.

