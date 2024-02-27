The British sovereign has received thousands of cards from well-wishers around the world and they've had a lasting impact.

Recently King Charles III shared with the public that he is having to undergo cancer treatment. He decided to share the news so that it would raise awareness for the disease that affects millions of people all around the world. While some people offered their support online through social media, others decided to put pen to paper.

In an official post shared by the royal family, it was revealed that the sovereign had received over 7,000 cards and letters from across the globe wishing him the best. And in the video, we can see a visibly moved Charles reading some of the correspondence.

Some people shared with the royal their own experience with cancer, and others wanted to just share kind thoughts.

It might seem a little strange to send someone you don’t personally know a get-well soon card. However, as the post explains, this level of kindness from complete strangers can have a positive impact on those undergoing cancer treatment. Charles shared how crucial these sorts of attentions are during such trying moments: