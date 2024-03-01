8 Great ways for Catholic men to build friendships

If you want to make new friends, or strengthen current friendships with men of faith, here are some great ways to help.

Between work and family commitments, it can sometimes be hard to build meaningful relationships with other, especially for males. Yet, it’s vital for good mental health to be able to have friends and open up to someone outside of our normal family and work circles.

Thankfully, in the Catholic faith there is already a sense of community derived from a shared religion. And this can naturally lend itself towards some great friendships where people can open up to each other in confidence. However, if you need a few pointers to help strengthen some male bonding, while strengthening your faith, here are some great ways to achieve this:

1

Pray together, stay together



Suggest setting aside some time for prayer together. It could be as simple as a few minutes of silent prayer or saying a prayer together before a meal or even a game. This creates a comfortable atmosphere where men might feel more inclined to share their struggles or joys.

2

Cooking nights



Why not use special feast days as an excuse to gather together to cook a traditional Catholic meal from scratch, like homemade pasta or a hearty stew? Not only does this activity encourage teamwork and camaraderie in the kitchen, but it also provides an opportunity to share stories and laughter over a delicious meal.

3

Brotherly bonding over brews



Organize a “Men’s Night” with some good old-fashioned Catholic camaraderie. Whether it’s over a beer (or non-alcoholic drinks, if preferred) or during a BBQ, relaxed settings like this can naturally lead to deeper conversations.

4

Outdoor adventures



Organize a day trip for hiking, camping, or fishing in nature. Spending time outdoors allows for meaningful conversations while enjoying the beauty of creation. You can even incorporate moments of reflection and prayer amidst the serene surroundings.

5

Seeking forgiveness as a team



Going to confession isn’t always at the top of our to-do list, and some people find it difficult or intimidating to enter a confessional. Yet being able to confess sins is not only good for the soul, but also frees our hearts. You can encourage each other by putting a time in your agenda to travel to confession together. After all of you have received the sacrament, you can continue your day with a newly cleansed soul and peace of mind — and maybe shoot some hoops!

6

Reading group with a twist



Start a reading group focusing on Catholic literature or books about spiritual growth. Take turns selecting readings and discussing them over lunch at your favorite local spot. It’s a chance to deepen your faith while connecting on a personal level through shared insights and reflections.

7

Service projects



Volunteer together at a local soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or community garden. Serving others strengthens bonds as you work towards a common goal of making a positive impact in your community. Plus, it provides an opportunity to live out the values of compassion and solidarity taught by the Catholic faith.

8

Go on a spiritual retreat



Now, if you’re able to find time away from family and work, a spiritual retreat is a wonderful way to build lasting friendships and get the mental space to reflect on your faith. While this might be tricky to arrange of you have family obligations, it is something really worth trying to schedule if possible.