Brother Isaiah’s new song “Exodus” is a jam we didn’t expect

The second single from Brother Isaiah's 2024 album, 'Mysteries and Medicines,' is building anticipation for the remaining eight tracks.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Brother Isaiah just released his latest single, a high energy tune called “Exodus,” which features a full band and backup singers. The studio version was released on February 16, but he released a “live session” rendition on February 23 that made for a fantastic music video.

The song is the second single from his upcoming album Mysteries and Medicines, for which he will release singles at various points throughout 2024 until all 10 tracks have emerged. Aleteia previously reported on Brother Isaiah’s concept for Mysteries and Medicines, which seeks to explore “the joys (and journey) of life-giving repentance.”

In a press release, Brother Isaiah went on to further flesh out the concept:

“The central proposal of the project is that the Lord’s remedies are hidden in His mysteries. Those mysteries include that of the unexpected sufferings, hardships, and disappointments of our lives, the mystery of His hidden presence in the ‘ordinariness’ of the present moment and daily life, and the mystery of the Sacraments.”

While he may have been ordained as Father Isaiah, he continues to record music under the moniker “Brother Isaiah.” We’ve heard just about every song he’s ever written, but we never expected such a jam as “Exodus.” The song, made for dancing, is brimming with joy over the revelation that “love is an exodus from me to you.”

It is one of the few songs we’ve heard where the musical Franciscan isn’t playing his guitar, but singing with the support of a band of expert musicians. Rather than a change of musical style, however, the band allows Brother Isaiah to stretch his songwriting legs and expand on his already established and popular technique. He sings the first half of the song in a straightforward way, while adding his fast-paced lyrical style after the brief guitar solo.

This second single has only built our anticipation for the remaining eight songs of Mysteries and Medicines, which have yet to be announced. Follow the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal’s YouTube page, or follow Brother Isaiah on Spotify or Apple Music to keep up with the remaining releases in 2024.