8 Ways St. Joseph was a wonderful husband to Mary

It’s impossible to know what really goes on in anybody’s marriage, but the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph’s union most certainly was a match made in heaven.

With the month of March being dedicated to St. Joseph, we thought it would be wonderful — and fun — to recognize some of his virtues as a husband to inspire other men in their marriages today.

Of course, we can’t know if St. Joseph was the perfect husband all the time (though we suspect he may have been), but this untier of knots certainly seemed to be the ideal spouse. Therefore, take a look at just some of the ways he was a husband to admire and emulate.

Patience personified

St. Joseph had the patience of a saint — quite literally! Imagine living with someone as pure and virtuous as Mary. It must have taken an incredible amount of patience to follow God’s plan, and to support his wife throughout their trials and tribulations.

Handyman extraordinaire

Not only did St. Joseph have the skills to build a house fit for the King of Kings, but he probably whipped up some pretty nifty furniture, too. Mary likely had the most stylish and sturdy dining table in Nazareth!

Master of discretion

St. Joseph was the epitome of discretion. Despite the miraculous circumstances of Jesus’ conception, he kept Mary’s secret safe, showing incredible respect for her and her divine calling.

Provider and protector

As the head of the Holy Family, St. Joseph diligently provided for Mary’s physical and emotional needs. He worked tirelessly to ensure their safety, sustenance, and comfort, embodying the virtues of responsibility and selflessness.

A paragon of humility and obedience

St. Joseph humbly accepted God’s will and obediently followed His guidance, even when it meant facing challenges and uncertainties. His humility allowed him to support Mary in her unique calling without seeking recognition or glory for himself.

Expert travel companion

Whether it was the journey to Bethlehem for the census or the flight into Egypt to escape Herod’s wrath, the Holy Family was in safe hands. Joseph probably had a good sense of direction, too — no GPS needed when he was at the wheel… or leading the donkey!

Teacher and role model

St. Joseph served as a loving teacher and role model for Mary, guiding her in faith and virtue by his own example. His steadfast devotion to God and commitment to righteousness undoubtedly influenced Mary’s own spiritual growth and character development.

Faithful guardian

St. Joseph faithfully protected and cared for Mary, recognizing her purity and divine role as the Mother of God. His unwavering commitment to her well-being reflects the utmost respect and honor he held for her.